കോഴിക്കോട്: കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ. വട്ടിയൂർക്കാവ് പഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ അംഗവും കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവുമായ അജയകുമാറിനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഇന്ദിരാ നഗറിന് സമീപം ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ വാഴ തോട്ടത്തിലാണ് കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്.
18 Jun 2022 11:14 AM GMT
2022-06-18T16:59:41+05:30
കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ
News Summary - The body of the Congress leader As if burned to the ground
