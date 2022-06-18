cancel camera_alt അജ‍യകുമാർ By വെബ് ഡെസ്ക് Listen to this Article കോഴിക്കോട്: കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ. വട്ടിയൂർക്കാവ് പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ മുൻ അംഗവും കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ നേതാവുമായ അജയകുമാറിനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഇന്ദിരാ നഗറിന് സമീപം ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ വാഴ തോട്ടത്തിലാണ് കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്. Show Full Article

News Summary -

The body of the Congress leader As if burned to the ground