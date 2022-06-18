Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്‍റെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2022 11:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-06-18T16:59:41+05:30

    കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ajayakumar
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അജ‍യകുമാർ

    Listen to this Article

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ. വട്ടിയൂർക്കാവ് പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ മുൻ അംഗവും കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ നേതാവുമായ അജയകുമാറിനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഇന്ദിരാ നഗറിന് സമീപം ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ വാഴ തോട്ടത്തിലാണ് കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Congress leader 
    News Summary - The body of the Congress leader As if burned to the ground
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X