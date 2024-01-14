Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jan 2024 5:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jan 2024 5:10 AM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ ജയിലിൽ നിന്ന് മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കേസിലെ പ്രതി തടവുചാടി

    കണ്ണൂർ: സെൻട്രൽ ജയിലിൽ നിന്ന് പ്രതി തടവുചാടി. കൊയ്യോട് സ്വദേശി ഹർഷാദ് ആണ് തടവുചാടിയത്. മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കേസിലെ പ്രതിയാണ്. പത്രക്കെട്ട് എടുക്കാൻ പോയതിന്‍റെ മറവിലാണ് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടത്.

    TAGS:Kannur Central Jailescapeddrug case
    News Summary - The accused in the drug case escaped from Kannur Central Jail
