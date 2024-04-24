Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2024 2:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2024 2:07 AM GMT
വിദ്യാര്ഥിനി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - obituary
പെരുമ്പാവൂര്: വിദ്യാര്ഥിനി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. വട്ടക്കാട്ടുപടി കദളിചിറ പട്ടരുമഠം വീട്ടില് റഷീദിന്റെ മകള് നസ്രിനാണ് (15) മരിച്ചത്.
കുറുപ്പംപടി എം.ജി.എം സ്കൂളിലെ 10ാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാര്ഥിനിയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: സോഫിയ. സഹോദരന്: ആദില്.
