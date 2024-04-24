Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിനി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിനി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    പെരുമ്പാവൂര്‍: വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിനി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. വട്ടക്കാട്ടുപടി കദളിചിറ പട്ടരുമഠം വീട്ടില്‍ റഷീദിന്റെ മകള്‍ നസ്രിനാണ് (15) മരിച്ചത്.

    കുറുപ്പംപടി എം.ജി.എം സ്‌കൂളിലെ 10ാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിനിയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: സോഫിയ. സഹോദരന്‍: ആദില്‍.

    TAGS:obituary
    News Summary - obituary
