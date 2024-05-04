Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 6:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 6:20 AM GMT

    വൈദ്യുതി ഉപഭോഗം: സ്വയം നിയന്ത്രണം ഫലം കാണുന്നുവെന്ന് മന്ത്രി കെ. കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി

    K Krishnankutty
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വൈദ്യുതി ഉപഭോഗത്തിലെ സ്വയം നിയന്ത്രണം ഫലം കാണുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് വൈദ്യുതി മന്ത്രി കെ. കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് വൈദ്യുതി ഉപഭോഗത്തിൽ 200 മെഗാവാട്ടിന്റെ കുറവുണ്ടായി. ഇന്നലത്തെ ഉപഭോഗം 5800 മെഗാവാട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് 5600 ആയാണ് കുറഞ്ഞതായും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

    അലങ്കാര ലൈറ്റുകൾ അടക്കമുള്ളവ ഓഫ് ചെയ്ത് ജനങ്ങളും സഹകരിക്കണം. ഗാർഹിക ഉപഭോക്താക്കളെ പരമാവധി ബാധിക്കാതിരിക്കാനും പവർകട്ട് ഏർപ്പെടുത്താതിരിക്കാനുമാണ് ശ്രമമെന്നും മന്ത്രി കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    News Summary - Electricity consumption, Minister K. Krishnankutty Says that self-regulation is showing results
