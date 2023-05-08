വ്യോമസേന വിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചു

ജയ്പൂര്‍: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ യുദ്ധവിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചു. രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബഹലോൽനഗറിലാണ് അപകടം. നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായാണ് വിവരം.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Two civilian women died and a man was injured in the incident, the pilot sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/z4BZBsECVV