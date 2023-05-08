Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2023 6:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2023 6:17 AM GMT

    വ്യോമസേന വിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചു

    MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash Rajasthan
    ജയ്പൂര്‍: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ യുദ്ധവിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചു. രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബഹലോൽനഗറിലാണ് അപകടം. നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായാണ് വിവരം.

    വ്യോമ സേനയുടെ മിഗ്-21 യുദ്ധവിമാനമാണ് തകർന്നത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    സൂറത്ത്ഗഢിൽനിന്നാണ് വിമാനം പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. നിസാര പരിക്കുകളോടെ പൈലറ്റ് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.

    News Summary - two women killed as fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan
