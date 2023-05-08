വ്യോമസേന വിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2023 6:17 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2023 6:17 AM GMT
വ്യോമസേന വിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - two women killed as fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan
ജയ്പൂര്: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ യുദ്ധവിമാനം ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ തകർന്നുവീണ് രണ്ടു സ്ത്രീകൾ മരിച്ചു. രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബഹലോൽനഗറിലാണ് അപകടം. നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായാണ് വിവരം.
#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Two civilian women died and a man was injured in the incident, the pilot sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/z4BZBsECVV— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023
വ്യോമ സേനയുടെ മിഗ്-21 യുദ്ധവിമാനമാണ് തകർന്നത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
സൂറത്ത്ഗഢിൽനിന്നാണ് വിമാനം പുറപ്പെട്ടത്. നിസാര പരിക്കുകളോടെ പൈലറ്റ് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.
Next Story