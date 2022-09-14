Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 14 Sep 2022 1:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-09-14T07:18:41+05:30

    കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് ബസിനൊപ്പം ഓടി കുതിര -VIDEO

    സംഭവം കോയമ്പത്തൂരിൽ
    കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് ബസിനൊപ്പം ഓടി കുതിര -VIDEO
    കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ ശെ​ൽ​വ​പു​ര​ത്ത്​ ബ​സി​ലെ കു​തി​ര​യു​ടെ 

    ചി​ത്രം ക​ണ്ട്​ ഓ​ടി​യെ​ത്തി​യ കു​തി​ര

    കോയമ്പത്തൂർ: സ്വകാര്യ ബസിൽ പെയിന്‍റ് ചെയ്ത കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് കുതിര ബസിനൊപ്പം ഓടിയത് കൗതുകമായി. ഇതിന്‍റെ വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് കോയമ്പത്തൂർ ശെൽവപുരത്തെ തിയറ്ററിന് സമീപമാണ് സംഭവം.

    ബസ് സ്റ്റോപ്പിൽ നിർത്തിയ ബസിൽ കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് പ്രദേശത്ത് അലഞ്ഞുതിരിഞ്ഞ കുതിര ഓടിയെത്തി. പിന്നീട് ബസിനോട് ചേർന്നുനിന്ന് വായ കൊണ്ട് ചിത്രത്തെ സ്പർശിച്ചു. ഇതിനിടെ ബസ് പുറപ്പെട്ടു. ഈ സമയത്ത് കുതിര പ്രത്യേക ശബ്ദമുണ്ടാക്കി ബസിന് സമാന്തരമായി അൽപദൂരം ഓടുകയായിരുന്നു.

