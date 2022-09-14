കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് ബസിനൊപ്പം ഓടി കുതിര -VIDEO

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് ബസിനൊപ്പം ഓടി കുതിര -VIDEOtext_fields
കോയമ്പത്തൂർ: സ്വകാര്യ ബസിൽ പെയിന്റ് ചെയ്ത കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് കുതിര ബസിനൊപ്പം ഓടിയത് കൗതുകമായി. ഇതിന്റെ വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് കോയമ്പത്തൂർ ശെൽവപുരത്തെ തിയറ്ററിന് സമീപമാണ് സംഭവം.
ബസ് സ്റ്റോപ്പിൽ നിർത്തിയ ബസിൽ കുതിരയുടെ ചിത്രം കണ്ട് പ്രദേശത്ത് അലഞ്ഞുതിരിഞ്ഞ കുതിര ഓടിയെത്തി. പിന്നീട് ബസിനോട് ചേർന്നുനിന്ന് വായ കൊണ്ട് ചിത്രത്തെ സ്പർശിച്ചു. ഇതിനിടെ ബസ് പുറപ്പെട്ടു. ഈ സമയത്ത് കുതിര പ്രത്യേക ശബ്ദമുണ്ടാക്കി ബസിന് സമാന്തരമായി അൽപദൂരം ഓടുകയായിരുന്നു.
Real recognize real… or does it? 🐴— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 13, 2022
A young horse chased a bus down a crowded street in Coimbatore, India, because it mistook an advertisement on the side of the bus for a real-life horse. pic.twitter.com/205PpLHxYU
