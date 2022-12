സ്വിം സ്യൂട്ട് ധരിച്ച സ്മൃതി ഇറാനിയുടെ മിസ് ഇന്ത്യ മത്സര വിഡിയോ; ട്വിറ്ററിൽ തൃണമൂൽ-ബി.ജെ.പി പോര്

The hate-mongering idiots of the #BoycottSquad who wants to #BoycottShahRukhKhan for "Bhagwa Rang on a Bikini" in #BesharmRang need to immediately boycott, @smritiirani , because she wore a "Bhagwa Bikini" in 1998, but she's a Union Cabinet Minister. Why No Action on Her??

👇👇 pic.twitter.com/GGSmSvXbFm