'ഹിന്ദുക്കൾക്കെതിരെയോ ഇന്ത്യക്കെതിരെയോ സംസാരിച്ചാൽ യോഗി മോഡലില്‍ റോഡിലിട്ട് വെടിവെച്ചുകൊല്ലും'- ബി.ജെ.പി എം.എൽ.എ

*If you speak about our faith. Or about #India or #Hindus.Then you will be shot* #BJP MlA @BasanagoudaBJP at #Vijayapura.While speaking on how Atiq Ahmed was dealt in #UP. Yatnal implied-in #Karnataka 2 decision wil be taken on road. No jail. Encounters on road. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BJPW325gG6