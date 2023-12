Karnataka's Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accuses his own party leader & fmr Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of looting Rs 40,000 Cr during Covid crisis in state



"One mask costs ₹45. BSY's govt billed it for ₹485. There were 10,000 beds to be rented during Covid. Each… pic.twitter.com/ltCcMNVQRU