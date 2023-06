Warning: Disturbing video



In UP's Bulandshahr, Sahil, a daily wage worker was tied to a tree, assuallted, head tonsured and was forced to chant "Jai Shree Ram" by miscreants. Incident happened on June 13 under Kakod PS. Family of the victim claims Sahil was later sent to jail. pic.twitter.com/Vn1qzVyFYC