സ്ത്രീധനം: ഗർഭിണിയായ യുവതിയെ ഭർത്താവ് കിണറ്റിൽ തള്ളിയിട്ടു, ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്ക് അയച്ച് ഭീഷണി- വിഡിയോ

Pregnant Pushpa kept Pleading for Life 😢



Rakesh Kir, hanged his Pregnant wife Usha in a well & filmed the act and sent it her Relatives Demanding ₹5 Lakhs Dowry in Neemuch of BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh.



Relatives contacted Locals for Rescue & the matter was reported to Police. pic.twitter.com/7HzCKq5SYS