ബിധൂരിയെ തടയാതെ കൊടിക്കുന്നിൽ; എഴുന്നേറ്റ ഡാനിഷ് അലിയോട് ഇരിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു

A BJP MP @rameshbidhuri can be heard calling MP Danish Ali a "Bharwa (pimp), "Katwa" (circumcised), "Mullah" "Atankwadi" (Terrorist) & "Ugrawadi" (militant) ON RECORD in Lok Sabha while RaviShankar Prasad & Harsh Vardhan sitting next to him are laughing.pic.twitter.com/yMfWgtcUhU