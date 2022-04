വിദ്വേഷ വിഷംതുപ്പി ഡൽഹിയിൽ ​'ഹിന്ദു മഹാ പഞ്ചായത്ത്'​; മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകരെ ആക്രമിച്ചു​

@mdmeharban03 @meerfaisal01 @MeghnadBose93 and I had gone to cover the Hindu Mahapanchayat at Burari Ground in Delhi today. The event was called by Save India Foundation. Yati Narsinghanand, Pinky Choudhary, Sushil Tiwari, Suresh Chahvanke and Preet Singh were there. 1/n pic.twitter.com/z9bf9eIlUJ