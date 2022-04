Y'day, Raj Thackeray Sahab ordered 'Hanuman Chalisa' to be played on the road, I obliged... Police came &told us not to do it as it could lead to enmity, but was there any enmity over Mosque loudspeakers for so many yrs?: MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, after leaving Ghatkopar PS pic.twitter.com/6MbSVAidk5