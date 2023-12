‘ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ’ അരങ്ങൊഴിഞ്ഞു; നടനും ഡി.എം.ഡി.കെ നേതാവുമായ വിജയകാന്തിന് തമിഴകത്തിന്റെ വിട..

RIP #CAPTAIN 💔 WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU AS THE LOVABLE HUMAN , MASS ACTOR , REAL HERO WHO CARED FOR PEOPLE EVERY SINGLE DAY , GREAT LEADER & CAPTAIN OF KOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY ! WE WILL MISS YOU SIR !

My deepest condolences to his family and friends 💔 #ripcaptain pic.twitter.com/9Aq4c6SkAu