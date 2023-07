മിന്നൽ പ്രളയത്തിൽ കാണാതായ രണ്ട് സൈനികരുടെയും മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തി

During an Area Domination Patrol in difficult terrain of Poonch, L/Nk Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh , the Patrol leader while attempting to save L/Nk Telu Ram also laid down his life.

GOC, @WhiteKnight_IA and… pic.twitter.com/LmeKlZXO1U