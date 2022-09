കുളുവിൽ സഞ്ചാരികളുടെ വാഹനം കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഏഴു മരണം

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T