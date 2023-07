We are not the same 😠😡We give what you deserved 😂👇🤣🤣Shameless Abdul got his lesson after m0lested a young Hindu Girl at Gujarat #Sharmila #ModiInAmerica #digitalbreak #GOAT𓃵 श्री राम #Prigozhin #आदिपुरुष_कबीर #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/bASUpmJ2hI