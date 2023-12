മണിപ്പൂരിൽ വൻ ബാങ്ക് കൊള്ള; ആയുധങ്ങളുമായെത്തിയ സംഘം 18.85 കോടി കവർന്നു

#BreakingNews: Armed robbers loot over Rs. 18 crore from a PNB bank in Ukhrul town captured in CCTV. Face of a robber emerge. #PunjabNationalBank #Ukhrul was looted at around 5:40 pm on Thursday by around ten unidentified masked men carrying sophisticated weapons. #BankHeist… pic.twitter.com/zFtljay4vY