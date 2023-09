യെമനിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ 18 ഇന്ത്യൻ നാവികർ സുരക്ഷിതരായി തിരിച്ചെത്തി

MEA🇮🇳 does it again!



18 distressed Indian sailors stuck in Yemen brought back through relentless efforts of #MEA and Indian Embassies.



The seamen landed in Mumbai. Team MEA on ground to facilitate arrival.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @indiaindjibouti@IndianEmbRiyadh pic.twitter.com/dnU8m8cxWQ