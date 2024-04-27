Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 27 April 2024 1:57 AM GMT
    27 April 2024 1:57 AM GMT

    വാ​സ​ല്‍ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് വി​ഷു-​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ള്‍ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    വാ​സ​ല്‍ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് വി​ഷു-​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ള്‍ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
    വാ​സ​ല്‍ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വി​ഷു-​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ള്‍ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന ചെ​ണ്ട​മേ​ളം

    ദു​ബൈ: അ​ല്‍ ഖി​സൈ​സ് വാ​സ​ല്‍ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വി​ഷു-​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ള്‍ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഉ​മ്മു​ല്‍ഖു​വൈ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ 'വി​ഷു മീ​റ്റ്സ് ഈ​ദു​ൽ ഫി​ത്ര്‍' എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ഘോ​ഷം.

    എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ന്‍ ഷാ​ബു കി​ളി​ത്ത​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. നൂ​റി​ലേ​റെ പേ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക​ള​രി​യ​ഭ്യാ​സം ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടെ ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    TAGS:vishu perunnal aghosham
