Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:38 AM GMT

    58,000 സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ട്ട​ണു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    58,000 സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ട്ട​ണു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: സു​വൈ​ഖ്​ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും 58,000 സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ട്ട​ണു​ക​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. കം​പ്ല​യ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റി​സ്‌​ക് അ​സ​സ്‌​മെൻറ് വ​കു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ മൂ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    TAGS:Crime Newscigeratte
    News Summary - 58,000 cigarettes Cartons Caught
