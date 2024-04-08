Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 1:38 AM GMT

    ദ​ബ്ബൂ​സ് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഈ​ദ്ഗാ​ഹ് ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ദ​ബ്ബൂ​സ് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ​രാ​വി​ലെ 5:43ന് ​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് അ​ശ്റ​ഫ് എ​ക​രൂ​ൽ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. വാ​ഹ​ന പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ വു​ളു എ​ടു​ത്ത് മു​സ​ല്ല​യു​മാ​യി വ​രാ​ൻ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്- 96565720170,96567682457.

