Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2024 1:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2024 1:38 AM GMT
News Summary - Eid Gah at Dabboos Park
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് കേരള ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് ഈദ്ഗാഹ് ഫഹാഹീൽ ദബ്ബൂസ് പാർക്കിൽ നടക്കും. രാവിലെ 5:43ന് പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്കാരത്തിന് അശ്റഫ് എകരൂൽ നേതൃത്വം നൽകും. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടാകും. വാഹന പാർക്കിങ് സൗകര്യവും ഉണ്ടാകും. ആളുകൾ വുളു എടുത്ത് മുസല്ലയുമായി വരാൻ സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്- 96565720170,96567682457.
