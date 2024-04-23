Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    23 April 2024
    23 April 2024

    ര​ണ്ടു​കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    25,000 ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​ല വ​രും
    ര​ണ്ടു​കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മ​നാ​മ: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ചി​ല​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ടു കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ ഇ​തി​ന് 25,000 ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​ല വ​രു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

