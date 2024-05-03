Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
3 May 2024
3 May 2024
ഒപ്പരം വിഷു ഈദ് ആഘോഷം ഇന്ന്
News Summary - Opparam Vishu Eid celebration today
മനാമ: കാസർകോട് ഡിസ്ട്രിക്ട് പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷന്റെ(ഒപ്പരം) അംഗങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള വിഷു,ഈദ്,ഈസ്റ്റർ ആഘോഷം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ബഹ്റൈൻ സെഗയ്യ ഐ മാക് ഹാളിൽ നടക്കും.
അംഗങ്ങളുടെ വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികൾ കൂടാതെ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ കൗമാര പ്രതിഭകൾ ഒരുക്കുന്ന മ്യൂസിക്കൽ ഫ്യൂഷനും ഉണ്ടാകും .വനിത വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികളും ഉണ്ടാകും. ഫോൺ: 32281878,34517952.
