Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഒ​പ്പ​രം വി​ഷു ഈ​ദ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2024 3:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2024 3:29 AM GMT

    ഒ​പ്പ​രം വി​ഷു ഈ​ദ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Opparam Vishu Eid celebration today
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ(​ഒ​പ്പ​രം) അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള വി​ഷു,ഈ​ദ്,ഈ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ഗ​യ്യ ഐ ​മാ​ക് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടാ​തെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ കൗ​മാ​ര പ്ര​തി​ഭ​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ഫ്യൂ​ഷ​നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും .വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 32281878,34517952.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsVishu Eid celebration
    News Summary - Opparam Vishu Eid celebration today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X