Posted Ondate_range 26 Jan 2024 7:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Jan 2024 7:45 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രസിഡന്റിനും ജനതയ്ക്കും ഹമദ് രാജാവിന്റെ റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാശംസകൾtext_fields
News Summary - Hamad king-Republic Day wishes to the President and People of India
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 75ാം റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രസിഡന്റിനും ജനതയ്ക്കും ഹമദ് രാജാവ് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ അയച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യക്കും ജനങ്ങൾക്കും കൂടുതൽ പുരോഗതിയും സമൃദ്ധിയും ഉണ്ടാകട്ടെ എന്നും രാജാവ് ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ദ്രൗപതി മുർമു വിനയച്ച സന്ദേശത്തിൽ ആശംസിച്ചു.
