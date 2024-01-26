Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jan 2024 7:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jan 2024 7:45 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റിനും ജനതയ്ക്കും ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ശം​സകൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    hamad king-president
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 75ാം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റിനും ജനതയ്ക്കും ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​യ​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​യും സ​മൃ​ദ്ധി​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക​ട്ടെ എ​ന്നും രാ​ജാ​വ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ദ്രൗപതി മുർമു വിന​യ​ച്ച സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ശം​സി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:WishesBahrain NewsRepublic Day 2024
    News Summary - Hamad king-Republic Day wishes to the President and People of India
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X