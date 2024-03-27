Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2024 1:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 1:17 AM GMT

    റെ​ഡ് റാ​സ്ബെ​റി ജ്യൂ​സ്

    റെ​ഡ് റാ​സ്ബെ​റി ജ്യൂ​സ്
    ആവശ്യമായ സാധനങ്ങൾ

    1. റാ​സ്ബെ​റി 30 എ​ണ്ണം

    2. ചെ​റു​നാ​ര​ങ്ങ 1 എ​ണ്ണം

    3. പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര, വെ​ള്ളം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ധം

    റാ​സ്ബെ​റി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന് പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര, ചെ​റു​നാ​ര​ങ്ങ നീ​ര്, കു​റ​ച്ച് വെ​ള്ളം ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് മി​ക്സി​യി​ൽ ന​ന്നാ​യി അ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക. റാ​സ്ബെ​റി ധാ​രാ​ളം കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ ചെ​യ്ത് കു​പ്പി​യി​ലാ​ക്കി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഗ്ലാ​സി​ൽ എ​ടു​ത്ത്‌ വെ​ള്ള​വും, ഐ​സ് ക്യൂ​ബ്‌​സും ചേ​ർ​ത്തി​ള​ക്കി സെ​ർ​വ് ചെ​യ്യാം.

