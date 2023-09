ഒരു വർഷം, രണ്ട് 1000 കോടി സിനിമകൾ; ചരിത്രം കുറിക്കാൻ കിങ് ഖാൻ

JAWAN SCORES 4 BACK TO BACK 100 CRORE PLUS WORLDWIDE DAYS! #ShahRukhKhan's #Jawan becomes the FASTEST to hit Rs 500 crore at the global box office as the 4-day total of this #Atlee directorial stands in the North of Rs 525 crore as per estimates - HISTORIC, FANTABULOUS,… pic.twitter.com/a0a52ElwLI