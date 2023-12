പുലിമുരുകൻ, ഒപ്പം, ലൂസിഫർ, ദൃശ്യം എന്നിവക്ക് പിന്നാലെ 'നേരും'! ചിത്രം ഏഴ് ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് നേടിയത്...

' @Mohanlal's Christmas outing #Neru amazes over ₹40 crore from its 'Opening week'(7 Days) Globally.



India: ₹25 crore

International: $2.27 million (₹18.75 crore)



Film will enter the ₹50 crore Gross club inside its Sophomore weekend! pic.twitter.com/EZBwNCX6sS