രാം ചരണിനെ 'ഇഡ്ഡലി' എന്ന് വിളിച്ചു; ഷാറൂഖിനെതിരെ ആരോപണവുമായി മേക്കപ്പ് ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ്, സംഭവിച്ചതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് ആരാധകർ

Zeba Hassan, the makeup artist of #Upasana, who was present at the #AmbaniPreWedding event says she was hurt by the way #ShahRukhKhan invited #RamCharan onto the stage, referring 'Idly, Vada,' and walked out of the event.



What do you think of Bollywood stars normalizing and… pic.twitter.com/1lZCnXb6ej