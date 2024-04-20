Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightEntertainmentchevron_rightMovie Newschevron_right'ആടുജീവിതം’...
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2024 7:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2024 7:56 AM GMT

    'ആടുജീവിതം’ ടീമംഗങ്ങളുമായി മുഖാമുഖം ഇന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആടുജീവിതം’ ടീമംഗങ്ങളുമായി മുഖാമുഖം ഇന്ന്
    cancel

    ദുബൈ: ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ട 'ആടുജീവിതം' സിനിമയുടെ ടീമംഗങ്ങളുമായി ദുബൈയിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച മുഖാമുഖം. ദുബൈ ഗ്രാന്റ് ഹയാത്ത് വോക്‌സ് സിനിപ്ലക്സിൽ വൈകുന്നേരം 3.45ന് നടക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ സംവിധായകൻ ബ്ലസി, നടൻ കെ.ആർ. ഗോകുൽ, ഗായകൻ ജിതിൻ രാജ്​ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Face to faceAadujeevitham
    News Summary - Face-to-face with the team members of 'Aadujeevitham' today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X