ഇന്ന് ലോക പുസ്തക ദിനം; വായനക്കാരെ ഇതിലെ ഇതിലെ...

ഏപ്രിൽ 23. ഇന്ന് ലോക പുസ്തക ദിനം. പുസ്തക പ്രേമികൾക്ക് ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും മനോഹരമായ ദിനം. മനുഷ്യരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയേക്കാൾ കൂടുതൽ പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെ കൂട്ടുകെട്ട് ആസ്വദിക്കുന്നവരുണ്ട്. പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ അവർക്ക്, വിനോദത്തിനും പഠിപ്പിക്കാനുമുളള അതുല്യമായ കഴിവ് സമ്മാനിക്കുന്നു. ഈ വർഷത്തെ ലോക പുസ്തക, പകർപ്പവകാശ ദിനത്തി​ന്റെ ആശയം ‘നിങ്ങളുടെ വഴി വായിക്കുക’ എന്നതാണ്. വായനയോടുള്ള അഭിനിവേശം വളർത്തിയെടുക്കേണ്ടതിന്റെ പ്രാധാന്യമാണ് ഈ ആശയം ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.

പുസ്തകങ്ങളെയും സാഹിത്യകാരന്മാരെയും ആദരിക്കാനുള്ള അവസരമാണ് പുസ്തക ദിനം നല്‍കുന്നത്. ഏറെക്കാലമായി വായന മരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന വിലാപമുയരുന്ന ഈ കാലത്ത് പുസ്തകദിനാചരണത്തിലൂടെ സാംസ്‌കാരികമായ മൂല്യത്തെ ഉയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിക്കുകയാണ്. ഓരോ പുസ്തകങ്ങളും ഓരോ വായനയും വായനക്കാരന് നൽകുന്നത് നമുക്കു ചുറ്റുമുള്ള, നാം ഇതുവരെ അനുഭവിച്ചിട്ടില്ലാത്ത വ്യത്യസ്തങ്ങളായ ലോകങ്ങളിലൂടെയുള്ള സഞ്ചാരമാണ്. അത്, സ്വയം നവീകരിക്കാനുള്ള വഴിയായിമാറുന്നു. പുതിയ കാലം ഇ-വായനയുടെ കാലം കൂടിയാണ്. അങ്ങനെ വായന പുതിയ തല​ത്തിലേക്ക് വഴിമാറി കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇ-ബുക്കുകൾക്ക് ഇതര ഭാഷകളിലെന്നപോലെ മലയാളത്തിലും ആവശ്യക്കാർ ഏറെയാണ്...





വില്യം ഷേക്‌സ്പിയറിനെയും ഗാര്‍സിലാസോ ഡെ ലാ വെഗയുടെയും, മിഗ്വെല്‍ ഡെ സെര്‍വന്റീസിന്റെയും ചരമദിനമാണ് പുസ്തകദിനമായി ആചരിക്കുന്നത്. ആശയ വിനിമയത്തിന്റെ ഉറവിടവും വിജ്ഞാനത്തിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിയും പുസ്തകങ്ങള്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നു. മൂല്യമുള്ള പുസ്തകങ്ങള്‍ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുകയും സംരക്ഷിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യേണ്ടത് കാലഘട്ടത്തിന്റെ ആവശ്യമാണ്. വായന മരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന വിമർശനത്തിനിടയിലും ലോകമെങ്ങും പുസ്തകം വാങ്ങുന്നവരുടെ എണ്ണം വർധിക്കുകയാണ്. നമ്മുടെ മലയാളത്തിൽ പോലും വായനക്കാർ വർധിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് കണക്കുകൾ നൽകുന്ന സൂചന. 1996 ലെ യുനെസ്‌കോ പൊതുസമ്മേളനമാണ് ഏപ്രില്‍ 23 ലോക പുസ്തകദിനമായി ആചരിക്കാന്‍ നിശ്ചയിച്ചത്. പുസ്തക വിതരണം പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിന് ഏറ്റവും ഫലപ്രദമായ മാര്‍ഗം പുസ്തകദിനങ്ങള്‍ കൊണ്ടാടുകയാണെന്ന് യുനെസ്‌കോ സമ്മേളനം ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു. ലോക പുസ്തക, പകർപ്പവകാശ ദിനം സ്പെയിനിലെ കാറ്റലോണിയയിൽ സാന്റ് ജോർഡി ദിനമായും പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെയും റോസാപ്പൂക്കളുടെയും ദിനമായും ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നു. ഈ ദിവസം ദമ്പതികൾ പരസ്പരം പുസ്തകങ്ങളും റോസാപ്പൂക്കളും സമ്മാനിക്കുന്നു.

വായനയുടെയും പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെയും പ്രസക്തി എഴുത്തുകാരുടെ വാക്കുകളിലൂടെ...

"A room without books is like a body without a soul." - Marcus Tullius Cicero

"Books are a uniquely portable magic." - Stephen King

"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." - Dr. Seuss

"A book is a dream that you hold in your hand." - Neil Gaiman

"There is no friend as loyal as a book." - Ernest Hemingway

"Books are the mirrors of the soul." - Virginia Woolf

"The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid." - Jane Austen

"A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors." - Charles Baudelaire

"Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home." - Anna Quindlen

"Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well." - Mark Haddon

"Books can be dangerous. The best ones should be labeled 'This could change your life.'" - Helen Exley

"A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it." - Edward P. Morgan

"Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers." - Charles William Eliot

"The book you don't read won't help." - Jim Rohn

"Books are a refuge, a sort of cloistral refuge, from the vulgarities of the actual world." - Walter Pater

"A house without books is like a room without windows." - Heinrich Mann

"Books are the carriers of civilization. Without books, history is silent, literature dumb, science crippled, thought and speculation at a standstill." - Barbara Tuchman

"A book is the most effective weapon against intolerance and ignorance." - Lyndon B. Johnson

"Books are the compasses and telescopes and sextants and charts which other men have prepared to help us navigate the dangerous seas of human life." - Jesse Lee Bennett

"Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." - Joseph Addison

"A book is like a garden carried in the pocket." - Chinese Proverb

"The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries." - René Descartes

'That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet'' - Jhumpa Lahiri

''Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world'' - Malala Yousafzai

"You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me'' - C.S. Lewis

“So many books, so little time.” ― Frank Zappa

“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” ― Mark Twain

“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” ― Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

“If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all.” ― Oscar Wilde

“Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.” ― Neil Gaiman, Coraline