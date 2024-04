Fake cigarettes of various brands valued at ₹2.15 crore seized at Shamshabad by SOT Rajendra Nagar of @cyberabadpolice and 4 persons arrested from Bihar, Haryana and Hyderabad.



The 267 cartons of #Banned #Cigarettes were being transported to #Hyderabad from #Bihar.#Smokers pic.twitter.com/eVTUEaIC3C