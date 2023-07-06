BEFORE THE HONOURABLE MUNICIFF’S COURT, PATHANAMTHITTA

E.P.NO. 35/2022

IN

O.S.No. 307/2011

Decree holder

1.Dr. Mon Gopinath, aged 49 S/o Late T.N.Gopinathan, Sithara House, Chenneerkara Ward, Chenneerkara Village, Kozhenchery Taluk, Pathanamthitta District (Now working as the Ass. Surgeon, PHC, Chitrapuram.P.O, Devikulam Taluk, Idukki District).

Judgment debtor

1.Suma Gopinath, aged 47 years, D/o Late T.N.Gopinathan, 10600, Six Pines Drive, APT 221, Woodlands, Texas State, U.S.A

2.Suraj Gopinath, aged 42 years, S/o Late T.N.Gopinathan, Chief Accountant, P.O.Box. No. 37307, 1401 Indigo Icon Tower, Jumerirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE

Here by take notice that the Decree Holder has filed the above case for separate delivery of property scheduled in the final decree as LMTSWXYZKL in Ext.C1 (b) in his favour and if you the first respondent has any objection in the execution of decree may appear before the court in person or through pleader on 21/07/2023 at 11 am. If not, the case will be adjudged accordingly as if you don’t have any objection.

Dated this the 23rd day of June 2023

Pathanamthitta

Advocate : K.KARJET