Madhyamam
    Pathanamthitta
    Posted On
    6 July 2023 6:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 July 2023 7:00 AM GMT

    BEFORE THE HONOURABLE MUNICIFF’S COURT, PATHANAMTHITTA

    E.P.NO. 35/2022 IN O.S.No. 307/2011

    E.P.NO. 35/2022

    IN

    O.S.No. 307/2011

    Decree holder

    1.Dr. Mon Gopinath, aged 49 S/o Late T.N.Gopinathan, Sithara House, Chenneerkara Ward, Chenneerkara Village, Kozhenchery Taluk, Pathanamthitta District (Now working as the Ass. Surgeon, PHC, Chitrapuram.P.O, Devikulam Taluk, Idukki District).

    Judgment debtor

    1.Suma Gopinath, aged 47 years, D/o Late T.N.Gopinathan, 10600, Six Pines Drive, APT 221, Woodlands, Texas State, U.S.A

    2.Suraj Gopinath, aged 42 years, S/o Late T.N.Gopinathan, Chief Accountant, P.O.Box. No. 37307, 1401 Indigo Icon Tower, Jumerirah Lake Towers, Dubai, UAE

    Here by take notice that the Decree Holder has filed the above case for separate delivery of property scheduled in the final decree as LMTSWXYZKL in Ext.C1 (b) in his favour and if you the first respondent has any objection in the execution of decree may appear before the court in person or through pleader on 21/07/2023 at 11 am. If not, the case will be adjudged accordingly as if you don’t have any objection.

    Dated this the 23rd day of June 2023

    Pathanamthitta

    Advocate : K.KARJET

