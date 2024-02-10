Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    10 Feb 2024 5:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    10 Feb 2024 5:18 AM GMT

    Court Notice: Before the Hon'ble Munsiff's Court, Ettumanoor

    OS No: 199/2023


    COURT NOTICE


    BEFORE THE HON'BLE MUNSIFF'S COURT, ETTUMANOOR


    OS No: 199/2023


    Full Name and Address of the Plaintiff : Abraham Mathew, aged 33 years, S/o. Mathew Jospeh, residing at Chekkathadathil House, Athirampuzha P.O., Padinjattubhagom Kara, Athirampuzha Village, Kottayam Taluk, Kottayam.


    Full Name and Address of the 2nd Defendant : Nishant George, aged about 30 years, S/o. George, M.J Muringatharayil House, Meenadom Kara, Kottayam District.


    NOTICE TO THE 2nd DEFENDANT IN THE SUIT.


    The plaintiff above mentioned has approached the Hon'ble Munsiff's Court, Ettumanoor with a suit seeking a decree of fixation of boundary and permanent prohibitory injunction and other reliefs. This is to bring it to the notice of anybody who may have an objection in the above case. If anybody whosoever has any objection in the proceedings before the Hon'ble Principal Munsiff's Court, Ettumanoor they should be present either personally or through his/her Counsel on 23-02-24 at 11.00 am, otherwise it will be taken as that nobody has any objection in the disposal of the suit.By Order Blessen Georgy Mathews, Counsel for the Plaintiffs. Kottayam 01.02.2024.




