Madhyamam
    Idukki
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2023 6:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2023 6:56 AM GMT

    BEFORE THE HONOURABLE SUB COURT (COMMERCIAL COURT) THODUPUZHA

    E P. No : 79 of 2021 In Arb No : 59/2019

    Petitioner/Decree-Holder/claim Petitioner

    M/S Astoria Nidhi Limited (Erstwhile M/s. KLM Nidhi Limited now known as Astoria Nidhi limited as per new certificate of incorporation pursuant to change of name dated 4/11/2020 of register of companies) a company registered under Companies act 1956 having its registered office at KLM Tower, kothamangalam, Ernakulam, represented by its Manager, Credit control and Authorized Signatory Mrs. Sreeranjini R W/o Vinodh H, aged 34 year,residing at Edappuryedathuchalil house, Enanalloor P.O, Kalampoor. Respondents/Judgmentdebtors/ respondents

    1. Princy santhosh Kumar, Puramchirayil, Kochuthovalan, Kattapana - 685514.

    The above E.P is filed by Decree holder for realization of Rs. 6,83,404/- as per Award dated 01/01/2021 in arb No. 59/2019 from the Judgment debtors 1 & 2.. Take notice that the above case is posted for appearance of 1st Judgment Debtor Before Hon'ble Principal Sub Court (Commercial Court), Thodupuzha on 21.03.2023 at 11.00 am. hence you hereby requested to appear in person or through authorized and instructed pleader before the Hon'ble court on the date and time mention above, failing which the case will be decided exparte in your absence.

    Dated this the 3rd day of February,2023

    Counsel for the decree holder

    Adv Teresa C Joseph

