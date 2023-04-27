FOR SALE OF PROPERTIES

at the side of National Highway at Valanjavazhy, Kakkazham, Ambalappuzha Village



Item No.1

All that piece and parcel of land admeasuring 62.47 Cents of properties together with the Kalyanamandapam in Sy. No. 39/2 (R.S.No. 162/8 & 162/16 of Ambalapuzha Village, Ambalapuzha Taluk, Alappuzha District. (Reserve price - Rs. 10,00,00,000/- Ten Crores - EMD Rs. 1 lakh)

Item No.2

All that piece and parcel of land admeasuring 19.68 cents, together with an old dilapidated building in Sy.Nos.39/3, 39/4B, 39/4B1, 39/4B2 (R.S.Nos. 162/13, 162/6, 162/5) of Ambalapuzha Village, Ambalapuzha Taluk, Alappuzha District.

(Reserve price - Rs. 2,00,00,000/- Two Crores- EMD Rs. 25,000/-)

EMD to be handed over to the Receiver for participation on or before the date of auction. EMD of unsuccessful bidders will be released immeditely after completion of auction.

Properties will be auctioned on 04.05.2023 at 11 AM in the Kalyana Mandapam, and all are allowed to participate in the auction/bid on that day; and the successful bidders/auction purchasers who quote the highest amount will remit the 10% (ten percent) of the total bid amount on that day and the balance amount within 15 (fifteen) days and document will be executed free of all encumbrances/attachments of civil courts on taking orders from the Honourable High Court of Kerala which is hearing C.P No. 33/2007 and the civil suits being heard along with the same

Sealed tenders are also permitted and the rates quoted will be compared with bid amount and highest bidder will be preferred. Sd/-

Ambalappuzha A.S.P. Kurup

11.03.2023 Advocate Receiver

CP No. 33/2007 of High Court of Kerala)

Mob: 8281003230 & 9447001230