    Biz News
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 8:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 8:37 AM GMT

    ലുലുവിൽനിന്നും പർ​ച്ചേസ് ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് കേവൽറാം ഷോപ്പിങ് വൗച്ചർ സമ്മാനം

    മ​നാ​മ: ​ലു​ലു ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും പ​ർ​​ച്ചേ​സ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് കേ​വ​ൽ​റാം ഷോ​പ്പി​ങ് വൗ​ച്ച​ർ സ​മ്മാ​നം. ലു​ലു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മു​പ്പ​ത് ദീ​നാ​റി​ന് പ​ർ​​ച്ചേ​സ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ഞ്ചു ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ കേ​വ​ൽ​റാം ഷോ​പ്പി​ങ് വൗ​ച്ച​ർ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഈ ​വൗ​ച്ച​റു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് കേ​വ​ൽ​റാം ഷോ​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങാം. എ​പ്രി​ൽ 30വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് വൗ​ച്ച​ർ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി.

    TAGS:lulukewalram
    News Summary - Purchased from Lulu Kevalram for those who do Shopping voucher gift
