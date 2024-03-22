Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 March 2024 8:37 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 March 2024 8:37 AM GMT
ലുലുവിൽനിന്നും പർച്ചേസ് ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് കേവൽറാം ഷോപ്പിങ് വൗച്ചർ സമ്മാനംtext_fields
News Summary - Purchased from Lulu Kevalram for those who do Shopping voucher gift
മനാമ: ലുലു ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽനിന്നും പർച്ചേസ് ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് കേവൽറാം ഷോപ്പിങ് വൗച്ചർ സമ്മാനം. ലുലുവിൽനിന്ന് മുപ്പത് ദീനാറിന് പർച്ചേസ് ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്കാണ് അഞ്ചു ദീനാറിന്റെ കേവൽറാം ഷോപ്പിങ് വൗച്ചർ ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
ഈ വൗച്ചറുപയോഗിച്ച് കേവൽറാം ഷോപ്പുകളിൽനിന്നും സാധനങ്ങൾ വാങ്ങാം. എപ്രിൽ 30വരെയാണ് വൗച്ചർ കാലാവധി.
