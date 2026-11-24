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ക്യൂബയെ ഗോൾമഴയിൽ മുക്കി സെനഗാൾ; 9 0ന്റെ തകർപ്പൻ ജയംtext_fields
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News Summary - Seven Scorers in 9-0 Thrashing as Senegal Go Top of Group on 4 Points
ദോഹ: ക്യൂബയ്ക്കെതിരെ സെനഗാളിന് 9-0-ന്റെ സമ്പൂർണ ആധിപത്യം. മത്സരത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ അവസാനം വരെ ആക്രമണം പുറത്തെടുത്ത ആഫ്രിക്കൻ കരുത്തർക്ക് മുന്നിൽ ക്യൂബൻ പ്രതിരോധം പൂർണമായും തകർന്നടിഞ്ഞു.
സെനഗാളിനായി ഇബ്രാഹിമ ഡിയോണും സെഗ എംബോഡ്ജിയും ഇരട്ട ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയപ്പോൾ മുഹമ്മദ് ഫയ, സിദി ബർഹാമ എൻദിയെ, ഇബ്രാഹിം കോൻഡെ, അൽ ഹാഡ്ജി സോ, മൗറിസ് ബിയാ എന്നിവരും ഗോൾ കണ്ടെത്തി. രണ്ട് കളിയിൽ ഒരു ജയവും ഒരു സമനിലയുമായി 4 പോയന്റോടെ ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ഒന്നാമതാണ് സെനഗാൾ.
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