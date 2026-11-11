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Madhyamam
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    ‘മുസാഫിർ’ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

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    ‘മുസാഫിർ’ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു
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    ഷാർജ: സബീഖ ഫൈസലിന്‍റെ മദീന കവിതകളുടെ സമാഹാരമായ ‘മുസാഫിർ’ ഷാർജ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവത്തിൽ ബഷീർ തിക്കോടി പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു. ഹാറൂൻ കക്കാട് പുസ്തകം സി. എൻ ചേന്ദമംഗലം സംസാരിച്ചു. അവതരണം പ്രവീൺ പാലക്കീൽ നിർവഹിച്ചു. സബീഖ ഫൈസൽ മറുപടി പ്രസംഗം നടത്തി.

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