‘മുസാഫിർ’ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
‘മുസാഫിർ’ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Musafir Poetry Book Launch
ഷാർജ: സബീഖ ഫൈസലിന്റെ മദീന കവിതകളുടെ സമാഹാരമായ ‘മുസാഫിർ’ ഷാർജ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവത്തിൽ ബഷീർ തിക്കോടി പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു. ഹാറൂൻ കക്കാട് പുസ്തകം സി. എൻ ചേന്ദമംഗലം സംസാരിച്ചു. അവതരണം പ്രവീൺ പാലക്കീൽ നിർവഹിച്ചു. സബീഖ ഫൈസൽ മറുപടി പ്രസംഗം നടത്തി.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story