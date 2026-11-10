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News Summary - International Children's Conference Organized at Sharjah Book Fair
ഷാർജ: വിസ്ഡം ഇസ്ലാമിക് ഓർഗനൈസേഷൻ ഷാർജ പുസ്തകമേളയിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബാലസമ്മേളനം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി.എൻ. അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ് മദനി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. അബ്ദുസ്സലാം ആലപ്പുഴ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ജാമിഅ അൽ ഹിന്ദ് റെക്ടർ കുഞ്ഞിമുഹമ്മദ് മദനി പറപ്പൂർ, ഹുസൈൻ സലഫി എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
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