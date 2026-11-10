Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ബാലസമ്മേളനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബാലസമ്മേളനം
    cancel

    ഷാർജ: വിസ്ഡം ഇസ്‌ലാമിക് ഓർഗനൈസേഷൻ ഷാർജ പുസ്തകമേളയിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബാലസമ്മേളനം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ പി.എൻ. അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ് മദനി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. അബ്ദുസ്സലാം ആലപ്പുഴ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ജാമിഅ അൽ ഹിന്ദ് റെക്ടർ കുഞ്ഞിമുഹമ്മദ് മദനി പറപ്പൂർ, ഹുസൈൻ സലഫി എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - International Children's Conference Organized at Sharjah Book Fair
    Next Story
    X