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Madhyamam
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    ‘അഞ്ജലിയും അഞ്ജലിയും പിന്നെ അഞ്ജലിയും’ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

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    ഇന്ദുസെന്നിന്‍റെ നോവൽ ഗീതാമോഹൻകുമാർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

    ഷാർജ: ഇന്ദുസെന്നിന്‍റെ ആദ്യ നോവൽ ‘അഞ്ജലിയും അഞ്ജലിയും പിന്നെ അഞ്ജലിയും’ റൈറ്റ്ഴ്സ് ഫോറത്തിൽ ഗീതാമോഹൻകുമാർ പ്രകാശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ജിബി ബേബി ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി. ബഷീർ തിക്കോടി, പി.കെ. അനിൽകുമാർ, പി ശിവപ്രസാദ്, ശ്രീകുമാരി ആന്‍റണി, പ്രതാപൻ തായാട്ട്, ഷിഫി മാത്യു എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ഇന്ദുസെൻ മറുപടി പറഞ്ഞു.

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