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ജിദ്ദ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിൽ ദ്വിദിന വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പ്രദർശനം സമാപിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Two-day education exhibition concludes at Jeddah Indian International School
ജിദ്ദ: ജിദ്ദ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിൽ ‘എഡെക്സ് 2026’ എന്ന ശീർഷകത്തിൽ ദ്വിദിന വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പ്രദർശനം സമാപിച്ചു. ഒന്ന് മുതൽ പന്ത്രണ്ട് വരെയുള്ള ക്ലാസുകളിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ തങ്ങളുടെ ശാസ്ത്രീയവും കലാപരവും സാങ്കേതികവുമായ കഴിവുകൾ പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് വിവിധ പ്രോജക്ടുകൾ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. മുഖ്യാതിഥി ജിദ്ദ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസൽ ജനറൽ ഫഹദ് അഹമ്മദ് ഖാൻ സൂരി പരിപാടി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.
സൗദി വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരായ ഹാനി അൽ ഗാംദി, മാലിക് അൽ ഖുറൈഷി എന്നിവരും ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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