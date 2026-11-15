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ശാന്തിനികേതൻ മദ്റസ നാദീ തർത്തീൽ ഹിഫ്ദ് മത്സരംtext_fields
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News Summary - Shantiniketan Madrasa 'Nadi Tartil' Hifz Competition
ദോഹ: ശാന്തിനികേതൻ അൽ മദ്റസ അൽ ഇസ്ലാമിയ നാദീ തർത്തീൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഹിഫ്ദ് മത്സരത്തിൽ വിജയികളായ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് സമ്മാനം നൽകി. വിജയികൾക്കുള്ള സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ പ്രിൻസിപ്പാൾ എം.ടി. ആദം, അധ്യാപകരായ ബഷീദ, ജമീല, ശമീല, ഹിബ, ശബാന, ജമീൽ, ഫാത്വിമത്ത് സുഹ്റ, ഉസ്മാൻ, നസ്ല, ജബീന, ഫർഹാൻ എന്നിവർ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. നാദീ തർതീൽ ഡയക്ടർ നജഫ്, ഫജ്റുദീൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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