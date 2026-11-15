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    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ നാ​ദീ ത​ർ​ത്തീ​ൽ ഹി​ഫ്ദ് മ​ത്സ​രം

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    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി
    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ നാ​ദീ ത​ർ​ത്തീ​ൽ ഹി​ഫ്ദ് മ​ത്സ​രം
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    ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ നാ​ദീ ത​ർ​ത്തീ​ൽ ഹി​ഫ്ദ് മ​ത്സ​രത്തിൽ വിജയിച്ചവർക്ക് സമ്മാനം കൈമാറിയപ്പോൾ


    ദോ​ഹ: ശാ​ന്തി​നി​കേ​ത​ൻ അ​ൽ മ​ദ്‌​റ​സ അ​ൽ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​യ നാ​ദീ ത​ർ​ത്തീ​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹി​ഫ്ദ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പാ​ൾ എം.​ടി. ആ​ദം, അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രാ​യ ബ​ഷീ​ദ, ജ​മീ​ല, ശ​മീ​ല, ഹി​ബ, ശ​ബാ​ന, ജ​മീ​ൽ, ഫാ​ത്വി​മ​ത്ത് സു​ഹ്‌​റ, ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ, ന​സ്‌​ല, ജ​ബീ​ന, ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. നാ​ദീ ത​ർ​തീ​ൽ ഡ​യ​ക്ട​ർ ന​ജ​ഫ്, ഫ​ജ്റു​ദീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

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