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പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ചിത്രചനാ മത്സരംtext_fields
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News Summary - Pravasi Welfare Childrens Day
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ അബുഹലീഫ യൂണിറ്റ് ശിശു ദിനത്തിൽ ചിത്രചനാ മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. കിഡ്സ്, സുബ്ജൂനിയർ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ നടന്ന മൽസരത്തിൽ നിരവധി കുട്ടികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
കേന്ദ്ര പ്രധിനിധി അഷ്കർ മാളിയേക്കൽ ശിശു ദിന സന്ദേശം നൽകി. യൂണിറ്റ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുജീബ് റഹ്മാൻ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. കേന്ദ്ര, യൂണിറ്റ് നേതാക്കളും എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗങ്ങളും പരിപാടികൾ നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.
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