Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ഖുർആൻ വിജ്ഞാന പരീക്ഷ സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ കൈമാറിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Farwaniya South Unit in 48th KKIC Quran Exam
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.കെ.ഐ.സി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച 48-ാമത് ഖുർആൻ വിജ്ഞാന പരീക്ഷയിൽ ഫർവാനിയ സൗത്ത് യൂണിറ്റിൽ ഹാറൂൺ റഷീദ് ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനവും ഹിഫ്സുൽ റഹിമാൻ കണ്ണമം രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനവും നേടി.
വിജയികൾക്ക് യൂണിറ്റിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അഷ്റഫ് ഏകരൂൽ സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ നൽകി ആദരിച്ചു. ഖുർആൻ പഠനരംഗത്ത് കൂടുതൽ മുന്നേറാൻ പ്രചോദനമേകുന്ന ഈ നേട്ടത്തിൽ യൂണിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ വിജയികളെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുകയും ആശംസകൾ നേരുകയും ചെയ്തു.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story