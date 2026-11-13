ശൈഖ് സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ഇന്നുമുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

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ശൈഖ് സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ഇന്നുമുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണംtext_fields
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മനാമ: നോർത്ത് ഇസ ടൗൺ ജംഗ്ഷൻ വികസന പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അർദ്ധരാത്രി മുതൽ 15 ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 5 മണി വരെ ശൈഖ് സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതായി ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് ട്രാഫികും പൊതുമരാമത്ത് വകുപ്പും അറിയിച്ചു.
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