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Madhyamam
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    ശൈഖ് സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ഇന്നുമുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

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    ശൈഖ് സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ഇന്നുമുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം
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    മനാമ: നോർത്ത് ഇസ ടൗൺ ജംഗ്ഷൻ വികസന പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അർദ്ധരാത്രി മുതൽ 15 ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ 5 മണി വരെ ശൈഖ് സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതായി ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് ട്രാഫികും പൊതുമരാമത്ത് വകുപ്പും അറിയിച്ചു.

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