സെവൻ ആർട്സ് കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറം കേരളപ്പിറവി ദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ചു

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സെവൻ ആർട്സ് കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറം കേരളപ്പിറവി ദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Seven Arts Cultural Forum Celebrates Kerala Piravi Day
മനാമ : സെവൻ ആർട്സ് കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറത്തിന്റെ അഭിമുഖത്തിൽ ഓറ ആർട്സ് സെന്ററിൽ വച്ച് കേരളപ്പിറവി ദിനം വിവിധ പരിപാടികളോടെ ആഘോഷിച്ചു.
പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജേക്കബ് തേക്കുതോട് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ച ചടങ്ങിൽ ചെയർമാൻ മനോജ് മയ്യന്നൂർ, സെക്രട്ടറി തോമസ് ഫിലിപ്പ്, ജയേഷ് താന്നിക്കൽ, ബൈജു മലപ്പുറം, മണിക്കുട്ടൻ, ജയ്സൺ വർഗീസ്, എബി തോമസ്, ശ്രീജിത്ത്, ലേഡീസ് വിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അഞ്ചു സന്തോഷ്, അരുണിമ ശ്രീജിത്ത്, അനിൽ രാഘവൻ,അബി കൊല്ലം, ലാലു മണിമല, വിനോദ് അരൂർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ ആശംസകൾ അർപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സംസാരിച്ചു.
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