പേൾ ജൂബിലി ആഘോഷം; പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം

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പേൾ ജൂബിലി ആഘോഷം; പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനംtext_fields
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News Summary - Pearl Jubilee Celebration; Poster Release
മനാമ: ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് തിരുവല്ല (ഫാറ്റ്) പേൾ ജൂബിലി ആഘോഷ ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന്റെ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശന കർമ്മം ആറൻമുള എം.എൽ.എ അബിൻ വർക്കി നിർവഹിച്ചു.
പത്തനംതിട്ട ഡി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സതീഷ് കൊച്ചുപറമ്പിൽ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായിരുന്നു. ഫാറ്റ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് റോബി ജോർജജ്, ജെനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി. അനിൽ പാലയിൽ, പ്രോഗ്രാം ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ ബ്ലസ്സൻ മാത്യു, അഡ്വൈസറി ബോർഡ് അംഗങ്ങളായ ബോബൻ ഇടുക്കിള, ബിജു മുതിരക്കാല, ജ.കൺവീനർ ജെയിംസ് ഫിലിപ്പ്, ജോ.കൺവീനർ മാത്യു യേഹന്നാൻ, ട്രഷറർ ജേബിൻ ചെറിയാൻ, വിനോദ് കുമാർ, വിനു ഐസക്, ജോസഫ് കല്ലൂപ്പാറ, വിനു ബിജു എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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