നികുതികൊള്ളക്കും വിലക്കയറ്റത്തിനും മധ്യേ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
Login
exit_to_app
Latest
തെക്കൻ ഇറാനിൽ ഭൂചലനം; യു.എ.ഇയടക്കം ഗൾഫ്​ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും പ്രകമ്പനം
World
തെക്കൻ ഇറാനിൽ ഭൂചലനം; യു.എ.ഇയടക്കം ഗൾഫ്​ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും പ്രകമ്പനം
access_time 2022-07-02T04:39:31+05:30
അരലക്ഷം രൂപയുമായി അസി. മോട്ടോർ വെഹിക്കിൾ ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർ പിടിയിൽ
Crime
അരലക്ഷം രൂപയുമായി അസി. മോട്ടോർ വെഹിക്കിൾ ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർ പിടിയിൽ
access_time 2022-07-02T00:51:36+05:30
അഗളിയിൽ അക്രമികൾ ഇല്ലാതാക്കിയത് വൈകല്യങ്ങളോട് പൊരുതിയ ജീവിതം
Crime
അഗളിയിൽ അക്രമികൾ ഇല്ലാതാക്കിയത് വൈകല്യങ്ങളോട് പൊരുതിയ ജീവിതം
access_time 2022-07-02T00:46:24+05:30
സി.ഐ.സിയുമായി ബന്ധം വിച്ഛേദിച്ച് സമസ്ത
Kerala
സി.ഐ.സിയുമായി ബന്ധം വിച്ഛേദിച്ച് സമസ്ത
access_time 2022-07-02T00:40:14+05:30
തൊഴിലാളികളോട് കോടതി; കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിയെ കൂടുതൽ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കരുത്
Kerala
തൊഴിലാളികളോട് കോടതി; കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സിയെ കൂടുതൽ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കരുത്
access_time 2022-07-02T00:30:24+05:30
കാലിക്കറ്റില്‍ മൂന്ന് ഓണ്‍ലൈന്‍ ബിരുദ കോഴ്‌സുകള്‍
Edu News
കാലിക്കറ്റില്‍ മൂന്ന് ഓണ്‍ലൈന്‍ ബിരുദ കോഴ്‌സുകള്‍
access_time 2022-07-02T00:22:17+05:30
MIDDLE EAST
Countries arrow_drop_down
തെക്കൻ ഇറാനിൽ ഭൂചലനം; യു.എ.ഇയടക്കം ഗൾഫ്​ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും പ്രകമ്പനം
World
തെക്കൻ ഇറാനിൽ ഭൂചലനം; യു.എ.ഇയടക്കം ഗൾഫ്​ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും പ്രകമ്പനം
access_time 2022-07-02T04:39:31+05:30
കോവിഡ്: സൗദിയിൽ ഇന്ന് 625 പുതിയ രോഗികളും 971 രോഗമുക്തിയും
Saudi Arabia
കോവിഡ്: സൗദിയിൽ ഇന്ന് 625 പുതിയ രോഗികളും 971 രോഗമുക്തിയും
access_time 2022-07-01T21:00:15+05:30
ദുൽഹജ്ജിലെ ആദ്യ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മസ്ജിദുൽ ഹറമിൽ എത്തിയത് ലക്ഷങ്ങൾ
Saudi Arabia
ദുൽഹജ്ജിലെ ആദ്യ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മസ്ജിദുൽ ഹറമിൽ എത്തിയത് ലക്ഷങ്ങൾ
access_time 2022-07-01T23:30:00+05:30
മദ്യം കടത്തിയതിന് 11​ കോടിയുടെ പിഴ​; മുനീറിന്​ പറയാനുള്ളത്​ ചതിയുടെ കഥ
Saudi Arabia
മദ്യം കടത്തിയതിന് 11​ കോടിയുടെ പിഴ​; മുനീറിന്​ പറയാനുള്ളത്​ ചതിയുടെ...
access_time 2022-07-01T19:31:19+05:30
തിരുവനന്തപുരം-ദമാം പ്രതിദിന സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
Kerala
തിരുവനന്തപുരം-ദമാം പ്രതിദിന സർവീസ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
access_time 2022-07-01T21:59:00+05:30
She Q Awardcamera_alt
Qatar
സർഗരാവ് സാക്ഷി; ഉദിച്ചു പൊൻതാരങ്ങൾ
access_time 2022-07-01T18:04:35+05:30
നാട്ടുവിശേഷം
Districts arrow_drop_down
rahul gandhi
Wayanad
പാവങ്ങളുടെ ഭവന പദ്ധതിയായ പി.എം.എ.വൈയില്‍ അടിയന്തരമായി ഫണ്ട്...
access_time 2022-07-01T19:39:32+05:30
flight
Kerala
ഭാര്യയെ യാത്രയിൽ സഹായിക്കാൻ റദ്ദാക്കിയ ടിക്കറ്റ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച ഭർത്താവ്...
access_time 2022-07-01T18:36:33+05:30
h salam mlaplay_circle_outline
Kerala
'കൈവെട്ടും കാൽവെട്ടും തലവെട്ടി ചെ​ങ്കൊടി കെട്ടും'...; പ്രകോപന...
access_time 2022-07-01T18:44:06+05:30
baburaj
Saudi Arabia
കോട്ടക്കൽ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് നിര്യാതനായി
access_time 2022-07-01T17:08:06+05:30
ഓഫിസ് ആക്രമിച്ചത് കുട്ടികൾ; അവരോട് ദേഷ്യമില്ലെന്ന് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിplay_circle_outline
Kerala
ഓഫിസ് ആക്രമിച്ചത് കുട്ടികൾ; അവരോട് ദേഷ്യമില്ലെന്ന് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി
access_time 2022-07-01T22:09:18+05:30
ആറ്​ മാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത്​ നശിപ്പിച്ചത്​ 17,283 കിലോ മത്സ്യം
Kochi
ആറ്​ മാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത്​ നശിപ്പിച്ചത്​ 17,283 കിലോ മത്സ്യം
access_time 2022-07-01T12:37:02+05:30
exit_to_app
Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightEditorialchevron_rightനികുതികൊള്ളക്കും...
Editorial
Posted On
date_range 2 July 2022 12:30 AM GMT
Updated On
date_range 2022-07-02T06:01:18+05:30

നികുതികൊള്ളക്കും വിലക്കയറ്റത്തിനും മധ്യേ

text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Tax evasion and inflation
OTHER STORIES
Next Story
Similar Posts
gst, tax evasion, inflationradio_button_checked
Editorial

നികുതികൊള്ളക്കും വിലക്കയറ്റത്തിനും മധ്യേ

access_time 2022-07-02T06:01:11+05:30
nirmala sitaramanplay_circle_outline
India

'കുതിരക്കച്ചവടത്തിന്' ജി.എസ്.ടി ചുമത്തുമെന്ന് നിർമല; മോദിയും ഷായും...

access_time 2022-06-30T18:53:32+05:30
വിലയേറും; മഷി മുതൽ പമ്പ് സെറ്റ് വരെ
Market

വിലയേറും; മഷി മുതൽ പമ്പ് സെറ്റ് വരെ

access_time 2022-06-29T23:57:14+05:30
E-way bill for gold
Biz News

സ്വർണത്തിന് ഇ-വേ ബിൽ: ജി.എസ്.ടി നിരക്ക് ഏകീകരണം, നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം എന്നിവയിൽ ...

access_time 2022-06-29T06:46:17+05:30
ജി.എസ്.ടി പുനഃസംഘടന: എതിർപ്പ് തുടർന്ന് ധനവകുപ്പ്
Kerala

ജി.എസ്.ടി പുനഃസംഘടന: എതിർപ്പ് തുടർന്ന് ധനവകുപ്പ്

access_time 2022-06-28T10:34:28+05:30
മോദിയുടെ അഭിമാന നികുതി സ​മ്പ്രദായം വൻ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിൽ; കേരളം ഉൾപ്പടെ ഉയർത്തുന്ന പ്രതിഷേധത്തിൽ വീഴുമോ ജി.എസ്.ടി
Tax

മോദിയുടെ അഭിമാന നികുതി സ​മ്പ്രദായം വൻ പ്രതിസന്ധിയിൽ; കേരളം ഉൾപ്പടെ...

access_time 2022-06-16T18:35:44+05:30
ജി.എസ്.ടി പിരിവിൽ 16 ശതമാനം ഇടിവ്
Tax

ജി.എസ്.ടി പിരിവിൽ 16 ശതമാനം ഇടിവ്

access_time 2022-06-01T14:12:33+05:30
ജി.എസ്.ടി വിഹിതമായി കേരളത്തിന് 5,693 കോടി
Biz News

ജി.എസ്.ടി വിഹിതമായി കേരളത്തിന് 5,693 കോടി

access_time 2022-05-31T20:59:04+05:30
വിലക്കയറ്റം: ജി.എസ്.ടി നിരക്ക് ഏകീകരണം തൽക്കാലമില്ല
India

വിലക്കയറ്റം: ജി.എസ്.ടി നിരക്ക് ഏകീകരണം തൽക്കാലമില്ല

access_time 2022-05-25T22:40:12+05:30
GST, Supreme court
Editorial

ഫെഡറൽ മൂല്യങ്ങളെ ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തിയ വിധി

access_time 2022-05-21T06:00:41+05:30
gst, supreme courtvolume_up
Editorial

ഫെഡറൽ മൂല്യങ്ങളെ ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തിയ വിധി

access_time 2022-05-21T06:00:09+05:30
gst, tax evasion, inflationradio_button_checked
Editorial

നികുതികൊള്ളക്കും വിലക്കയറ്റത്തിനും മധ്യേ

access_time 2022-07-01T21:37:49+05:30
tax
Crime

വൻ നികുതി വെട്ടിപ്പ്​: വൻകിട കെട്ടിട ഉടമകൾ നികുതി അടക്കുന്നില്ല

access_time 2022-02-15T10:12:58+05:30
X
X